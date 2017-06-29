Overview

Dr. Karen Fehr-Dalessandro, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Candler Hospital.



Dr. Fehr-Dalessandro works at Karen L. Fehr Dalessandromdpc in Savannah, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Yeast Infections, Osteopenia and Pap Smear Abnormalities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.