Dr. Fehr-Dalessandro has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karen Fehr-Dalessandro, MD
Overview
Dr. Karen Fehr-Dalessandro, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Candler Hospital.
Dr. Fehr-Dalessandro works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Karen L. Fehr Dalessandromdpc5354 Reynolds St Ste 222, Savannah, GA 31405 Directions (912) 352-7902
Hospital Affiliations
- Candler Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fehr-Dalessandro?
Dr. Fehr delivered two of my children and she also did my tubal ligation. Dr. Fehr, Dr. Rhonda, and Mrs. Jill were all ver amazing to me they made me feel very welcome and even though they didn't want people to bring children in the office they were very understanding when I brought mine with me they even had toys in some rooms and gave them a sucker when we left. I'm very grateful for the way they treated me and my family.
About Dr. Karen Fehr-Dalessandro, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1801865639
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fehr-Dalessandro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fehr-Dalessandro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fehr-Dalessandro works at
Dr. Fehr-Dalessandro has seen patients for Yeast Infections, Osteopenia and Pap Smear Abnormalities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fehr-Dalessandro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Fehr-Dalessandro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fehr-Dalessandro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fehr-Dalessandro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fehr-Dalessandro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.