Overview

Dr. Karen Fann, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Mountain View, CA. They graduated from Des Moines University-Osteopathic Medical Center.



Dr. Fann works at El Camino Health Primary Care in Mountain View, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Laryngitis and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.