Dr. Karen Fann, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Fann, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Karen Fann, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Mountain View, CA. They graduated from Des Moines University-Osteopathic Medical Center.
Dr. Fann works at
Locations
-
1
El Camino Health Specialty Care - Ear, Nose & Threat - Head & Neck Surgery2495 Hospital Dr Ste 450, Mountain View, CA 94040 Directions (650) 988-4161
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Managed Care (Non-HMO)
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fann?
she was excellent. She's so caring and professional. I found most doctors either caring or very good professionally. Dr. Fann is in this sweet spot that she's super capable, and yet very caring. I feel very blessed to have found her as my doctor.
About Dr. Karen Fann, DO
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, Chinese, Spanish and Tagalog
- 1265635023
Education & Certifications
- Des Moines University-Osteopathic Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fann has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fann accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fann works at
Dr. Fann has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Laryngitis and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fann speaks Chinese, Spanish and Tagalog.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Fann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.