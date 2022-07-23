Dr. Karen Edwards-Key, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Edwards-Key is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Edwards-Key, MD
Overview
Dr. Karen Edwards-Key, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Plano, TX. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Medical City Plano.
Dr. Edwards-Key works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
North Texas Obstetrics and Gynecology Associates5425 W Spring Creek Pkwy Ste 280, Plano, TX 75024 Directions (972) 867-6400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
Medical City Frisco5500 Frisco Square Blvd, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions (469) 269-1600
-
3
Ovation Obgyn5757 Warren Pkwy Ste 200, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions (972) 777-3232
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Edwards-Key?
The best doctor! I love having her as my Ob-Gyn. Her and her team are welcoming and easy to talk to. She is great went it comes to listening to my concerns and addressing them. I look forward to many years with her as my doctor!
About Dr. Karen Edwards-Key, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1992125827
Education & Certifications
- TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Edwards-Key has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edwards-Key accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Edwards-Key has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Edwards-Key works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Edwards-Key. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edwards-Key.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Edwards-Key, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Edwards-Key appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.