Dr. Karen Draper, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.



Dr. Draper works at Champaign Dental Group in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.