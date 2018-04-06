Dr. Karen Drake, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Drake is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Drake, MD
Overview
Dr. Karen Drake, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Drake works at
Locations
-
1
Central Iowa Hospital Corp.1440 Pleasant St Ste 1, Des Moines, IA 50314 Directions (515) 241-8383
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Drake?
I can't say enough about how wonderful Dr. Drake is. She and her entire team are so caring and compassionate and SO SO intelligent. She really knows her stuff, which is obviously fantastic, but she also knows how to discuss it with her patients in a way that isn't sugar-coating anything while still being sensitive to the patients' emotions. We went in today and received a worse diagnosis, but knowing she's watching us makes me feel even less stressed than before. Love love love this team!
About Dr. Karen Drake, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1083688568
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Drake has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Drake accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Drake has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Drake works at
Dr. Drake has seen patients for High Risk Pregnancy, Pregnancy Ultrasound and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Drake on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Drake. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Drake.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Drake, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Drake appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.