Overview

Dr. Karen Donley, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in La Quinta, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Stanford University and is affiliated with Desert Regional Medical Center and Eisenhower Medical Center.



Dr. Donley works at Eisenhower Women's Health 365 in La Quinta, CA with other offices in Indian Wells, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Mastodynia, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.