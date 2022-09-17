Dr. Karen Dix, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dix is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Dix, MD
Overview
Dr. Karen Dix, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They completed their residency with University of California At Irvine
Locations
Karen Dix, M.D., F.A.A.F.P.911 E San Antonio Dr Ste 4, Long Beach, CA 90807 Directions (562) 728-8700
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I would highly recommend Dr. Dix. She is knowledgeable and caring. She does not rush her patients. she takes time and will answer any questions or concerns you may have. Her staff is very friendly. I've been a patient for over 15 years and I'm very pleased with her services. Her office is always clean.
About Dr. Karen Dix, MD
- Family Medicine
- English, Spanish and Tagalog
- 1811920424
Education & Certifications
- University of California At Irvine
- University of Illinois at Champaign Urbana, Illinois - BS Biology, Bachelor of Arts - Psychology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dix has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dix accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dix has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dix works at
Dr. Dix speaks Spanish and Tagalog.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Dix. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dix.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dix, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dix appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.