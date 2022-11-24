Overview

Dr. Karen Dewling, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Suwanee, GA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston, Children's Healthcare Of Atlanta At Scottish Rite, Northside Hospital, Northside Hospital Cherokee and Northside Hospital Forsyth.



Dr. Dewling works at Johns Creek Pediatrics PC in Suwanee, GA with other offices in Cumming, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.