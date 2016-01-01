Dr. Karen Devore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Devore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Devore, MD
Overview
Dr. Karen Devore, MD is a dermatologist in Spartanburg, SC. She currently practices at Devore Dermatology PA. She accepts multiple insurance plans, including Medicare.
Locations
Devore Dermatology, PA490 Floyd Rd, Spartanburg, SC 29307 Directions (864) 596-7546
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Karen Devore, MD
- Dermatology
- 34 years of experience
- English, American Sign Language
- Female
Education & Certifications
- U NC Sch Med
- Georgia Regents U, Medical College
- Converse College, Spartanburg, S.C.
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Devore has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Devore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Devore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Devore has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Dermatitis and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Devore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Devore speaks American Sign Language.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Devore. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Devore.
A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Devore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.