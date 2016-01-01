Dr. Desio has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karen Desio, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Karen Desio, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Framingham, MA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 85 Lincoln St Ste 307, Framingham, MA 01702 Directions (508) 383-1559
-
2
Metrowest Medical Center Framingham115 Lincoln St, Framingham, MA 01702 Directions (508) 383-1130
Hospital Affiliations
- MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Desio?
About Dr. Karen Desio, MD
- Pediatrics
- 27 years of experience
- English, French
- 1174588636
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Desio accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Desio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Desio speaks French.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Desio. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desio.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Desio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Desio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.