Dr. Deasey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karen Deasey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Karen Deasey, MD is a Dermatologist in Bryn Mawr, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital.
Dr. Deasey works at
Locations
Karen K Deasey MD945 E Haverford Rd Ste 6, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 Directions (610) 525-1920
Hospital Affiliations
- Bryn Mawr Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Deasy is an exceptional physician - she is very thorough, never in a hurry, listens to your concerns, and explains her diagnosis and recommendations in easy to understand terms.
About Dr. Karen Deasey, MD
- Dermatology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1174634232
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
