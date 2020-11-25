See All Dermatologists in Bryn Mawr, PA
Dr. Karen Deasey, MD

Dermatology
5 (11)
Call for new patient details
46 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Karen Deasey, MD is a Dermatologist in Bryn Mawr, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital.

Dr. Deasey works at Karen K Deasey MD in Bryn Mawr, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Contact Dermatitis and Hives along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

  1. 1
    Karen K Deasey MD
    Karen K Deasey MD
945 E Haverford Rd Ste 6, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010
(610) 525-1920

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bryn Mawr Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dermatitis
Contact Dermatitis
Hives
Dermatitis
Contact Dermatitis
Hives

Treatment frequency



Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 25, 2020
    Dr Deasy is an exceptional physician - she is very thorough, never in a hurry, listens to your concerns, and explains her diagnosis and recommendations in easy to understand terms.
    — Nov 25, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Karen Deasey, MD
    About Dr. Karen Deasey, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1174634232
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Deasey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Deasey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Deasey works at Karen K Deasey MD in Bryn Mawr, PA. View the full address on Dr. Deasey’s profile.

    Dr. Deasey has seen patients for Dermatitis, Contact Dermatitis and Hives, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Deasey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Deasey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deasey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deasey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deasey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

