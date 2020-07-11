Dr. Karen Dasilva, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dasilva is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Dasilva, MD
Overview
Dr. Karen Dasilva, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.
Locations
Sansum Clinic317 W Pueblo St, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Directions (805) 898-3240
Hospital Affiliations
- Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Da Silva helped me after being ignored for 28years with intermittent muscle symptoms. She is a empathetic and incredibly up to date. Her specialties allow her to see a much broader spectrum of rare diseases that often plain neurologists miss. I’m so thankful for her and that she is in this community. Thank you Dr. Da Silva!
About Dr. Karen Dasilva, MD
- Neurology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1831366046
Education & Certifications
- University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine
- Neurology
