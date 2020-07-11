Overview

Dr. Karen Dasilva, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.



Dr. Dasilva works at Sansum Clinic in Santa Barbara, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Essential Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.