Dr. Karen Dacey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dacey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Dacey, MD
Overview
Dr. Karen Dacey, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fountain Hill, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus.
Dr. Dacey works at
Locations
-
1
Valley Eye Group522 Delaware Ave, Fountain Hill, PA 18015 Directions (610) 861-8977Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Independence Blue Cross
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dacey?
I will go out of my way to tell anyone that needs cataracts to see Dr Dacy! Her staff and her keeps it simple, and I cannot believe my vision now! Thank You Dr Dacy, for what you do best by improving peoples quality of life!!
About Dr. Karen Dacey, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1982786315
Education & Certifications
- Wilford Hall Usaf Med Ctr
- Andrews AFB
- Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences
- Barnard College, Columbia University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dacey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dacey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dacey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dacey works at
Dr. Dacey has seen patients for Astigmatism, Nearsightedness and Eye Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dacey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Dacey. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dacey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dacey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dacey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.