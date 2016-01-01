Dr. Cottingham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karen Cottingham, MD
Overview
Dr. Karen Cottingham, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 1919 Binz St, Houston, TX 77004 Directions (713) 524-0414
-
2
Aids Healthcare Foundation Texas Inc1213 Hermann Dr Ste 620, Houston, TX 77004 Directions (713) 524-0414
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cottingham?
About Dr. Karen Cottingham, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1629112974
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cottingham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cottingham speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Cottingham. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cottingham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cottingham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cottingham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.