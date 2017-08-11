See All Family Doctors in Beachwood, OH
Dr. Karen Cooper, DO

Family Medicine
3 (6)
Call for new patient details
23 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Karen Cooper, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Beachwood, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Cooper works at Cleveland Clinic Beachwood Family Health Center in Beachwood, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Cleveland Clinic Beachwood Family Health Center
    26900 Cedar Rd, Beachwood, OH 44122 (216) 444-4437

  • Cleveland Clinic

Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Obesity
Dipstick Urinalysis
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Obesity
Dipstick Urinalysis

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 11, 2017
    Dr. Cooper is an amazing listener. She knows what to ask and when to ask it. She asks the right questions in order to develop a plan so the patient can achieve her goals. She works with you to understand how to execute the plan in order to achieve your goals!
    Cleveland, OH — Aug 11, 2017
    About Dr. Karen Cooper, DO

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1487646238
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cooper has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cooper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cooper works at Cleveland Clinic Beachwood Family Health Center in Beachwood, OH. View the full address on Dr. Cooper’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Cooper. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cooper.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cooper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cooper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

