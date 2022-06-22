See All Dermatologists in Basking Ridge, NJ
Dr. Karen Connolly, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Karen Connolly, MD is a Dermatologist in Basking Ridge, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV.

Dr. Connolly works at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in Basking Ridge, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Memorial Sloan Kettering
    136 MOUNTAINVIEW BLVD, Basking Ridge, NJ 07920 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 542-3395
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Cancer
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Actinic Keratosis
Skin Cancer
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Actinic Keratosis

Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 22, 2022
    Dr Connolly & Her Staff were Excellent! She explained in Depth the Whole Mohrs Procedure before & after. The procedure was Painless & Performed Professional. A Shout out to Nurse Megan. She was Caring & made me feel Comfortable with the Procedure. I 100% recommend Dr Connolly.
    John Nulty — Jun 22, 2022
    About Dr. Karen Connolly, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 12 years of experience
    • English
    • 1801116389
    Education & Certifications

    • Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
    • Henry Ford Hlth Scis Ctr/Henry Ford Hosp
    • Pennsylvania Hospital
    • JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV
    • Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
    • Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Karen Connolly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Connolly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Connolly has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Connolly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Connolly works at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in Basking Ridge, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Connolly’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Connolly. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Connolly.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Connolly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Connolly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.