Dr. Karen Connally-Frank, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Connally-Frank is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Family Doctors
- AZ
- Sun City West
- Dr. Karen Connally-Frank, DO
Dr. Karen Connally-Frank, DO
Overview
Dr. Karen Connally-Frank, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sun City West, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center.
Dr. Connally-Frank works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
One Medical Seniors - Meeker13940 W Meeker Blvd Ste 133, Sun City West, AZ 85375 Directions (602) 346-7065
-
2
One Medical Seniors - Sun City Bell10001 W Bell Rd Ste 105, Sun City, AZ 85351 Directions (602) 346-7065Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Restless Leg Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Actinic Keratosis
- View other providers who treat Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
- View other providers who treat Advance Directive End of Life Planning
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Allergic Reaction
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Animal Allergies
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
- View other providers who treat Ataxia
- View other providers who treat Atherosclerosis
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Bell's Palsy
- View other providers who treat Bladder Diseases
- View other providers who treat Blood Allergy Testing
- View other providers who treat Blood Disorders
- View other providers who treat Bone Disorders
- View other providers who treat Breast Diseases
- View other providers who treat Breast Pain
- View other providers who treat Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 1
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Diverticulitis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Diverticulosis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Drug Allergy Testing
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Ear Ache
- View other providers who treat Earwax Buildup
- View other providers who treat Emphysema
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
- View other providers who treat Essential Tremor
- View other providers who treat Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
- View other providers who treat Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Fungal Infections
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Gas-Bloat Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Gastrointestinal Diseases
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Hives
- View other providers who treat Hydrocele
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
- View other providers who treat Hypotension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Irritable Bowel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Jock Itch
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Knee Disorders
- View other providers who treat Limb Cramp
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Low Blood Oxygen Level
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Malnutrition
- View other providers who treat McMurray's Test
- View other providers who treat Memory Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Muscle Weakness
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Neurogenic Bladder
- View other providers who treat Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
- View other providers who treat Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
- View other providers who treat Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Knee
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Ovarian Cancer Screening
- View other providers who treat Overactive Bladder
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Patch Testing
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Nerve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Polyuria
- View other providers who treat Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
- View other providers who treat Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Disease
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Ringworm
- View other providers who treat Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Seborrheic Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Shingles
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Skin Infections
- View other providers who treat Skin Screenings
- View other providers who treat Sleep Disorders
- View other providers who treat Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
- View other providers who treat Spondylosis
- View other providers who treat Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
- View other providers who treat Stomach Diseases
- View other providers who treat Testicular Dysfunction
- View other providers who treat Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Disease
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Goiter
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
- View other providers who treat Tuberculosis Screening
- View other providers who treat Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Urinary Disorders
- View other providers who treat Urinary Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Urinary Stones
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
- View other providers who treat Valley Fever
- View other providers who treat VAP Lipid Testing
- View other providers who treat Venous Insufficiency
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
- View other providers who treat Worker's Compensation Evaluations
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Connally-Frank?
I have been seeing Dr Connally-Frank for about 25 years. She took care of my mother for many years. My husband is a patient also. She is totally caring, compassionate, perceptive, and knowledgeable. She is very easy to talk with and her staff reflects her values. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Karen Connally-Frank, DO
- Family Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1952355042
Education & Certifications
- St Vincent's Hosp & Hlth Care Inc
- St. Vincent Indianapolis Hospital, IN
- Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Connally-Frank has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Connally-Frank accepts Anthem, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Connally-Frank has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Connally-Frank works at
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Connally-Frank. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Connally-Frank.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Connally-Frank, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Connally-Frank appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.