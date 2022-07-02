Overview

Dr. Karen Connally-Frank, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sun City West, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center.



Dr. Connally-Frank works at One Medical Seniors in Sun City West, AZ with other offices in Sun City, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.