Overview

Dr. Karen Competente, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Blaine, MN.



Dr. Competente works at Metro Dentalcare - Blaine - Pheasant Ridge in Blaine, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.