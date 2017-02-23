See All General Surgeons in Cincinnati, OH
Super Profile

Dr. Karen Columbus, MD

General Surgery
4.9 (15)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Karen Columbus, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Christ Hospital and Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital.

Dr. Columbus works at Redbank Surgery Center in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Breast Tumor, Breast Cancer and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Redbank Surgery Center
    4850 Red Bank Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45227 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 686-3109

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Christ Hospital
  • Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Excision of Breast Tumor
Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Excision of Breast Tumor
Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ

Treatment frequency



Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Karen Columbus, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1437223385
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Karen Columbus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Columbus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Columbus has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Columbus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Columbus works at Redbank Surgery Center in Cincinnati, OH. View the full address on Dr. Columbus’s profile.

    Dr. Columbus has seen patients for Excision of Breast Tumor, Breast Cancer and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Columbus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Columbus. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Columbus.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Columbus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Columbus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

