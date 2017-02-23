Dr. Karen Columbus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Columbus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Columbus, MD
Dr. Karen Columbus, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Christ Hospital and Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital.
Redbank Surgery Center4850 Red Bank Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45227 Directions (513) 686-3109
Hospital Affiliations
- Christ Hospital
- Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Sagamore Health Network
I am 26 years old and a reoccurring biniegn cyst in the crease of my right breast. Dr Columbus did my surgery, she had to take off around 2 inches of skin and I am extremely happy with the results. I pictured my boob looking like sally off of the nightmare before Christmas (just a stitched up mess) but it is just a line and does not look gruesome at all. I strongly believe she cares about the efficiency of the surgery and also cares sincerely about the look of the scar. THANK YOU.
- General Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
Dr. Columbus has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Columbus accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Columbus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Columbus has seen patients for Excision of Breast Tumor, Breast Cancer and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Columbus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Columbus. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Columbus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Columbus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Columbus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.