Dr. Karen Cole, MD
Dr. Karen Cole, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Flowood, MS. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Cole works at
Jackson Healthcare for Women PA291 E LAYFAIR DR, Flowood, MS 39232 Directions (601) 936-9190
St. Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital969 Lakeland Dr, Jackson, MS 39216 Directions (601) 200-2000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Professional aplomb abounds! I have know this fine doctor and her staff for many years. I am thankful she is younger than I...hope to be her patient for as long as possible.
About Dr. Karen Cole, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1235273178
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER
Dr. Cole has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cole accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cole has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cole has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Symptomatic Menopause and Pap Smear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cole on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Cole. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cole.
