Overview

Dr. Karen Cole, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Flowood, MS. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Cole works at Jackson Healthcare For Women in Flowood, MS with other offices in Jackson, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Symptomatic Menopause and Pap Smear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.