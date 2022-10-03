Dr. Karen Choong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Choong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Choong, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Karen Choong, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Norwell, MA.
Dr. Choong works at
Locations
-
1
South Shore Medical Center143 Longwater Dr, Norwell, MA 02061 Directions (781) 878-5200
-
2
Womens Health Associates Inc.173 Worcester St, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481 Directions (617) 831-7300
Hospital Affiliations
- South Shore Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Choong?
She’s very nice and listens to you and explains things nicely
About Dr. Karen Choong, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1245498211
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Choong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Choong accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Choong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Choong works at
Dr. Choong has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Osteopenia and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Choong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Choong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Choong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Choong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Choong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.