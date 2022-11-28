Overview

Dr. Karen Chernoff, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Dermatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital.



Dr. Chernoff works at Weill Cornell Medicine - Dermatology in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Rash and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.