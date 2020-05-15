Dr. Karen Cheng, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cheng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Cheng, MD
Overview
Dr. Karen Cheng, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA.
Dr. Cheng works at
Locations
-
1
Henry Cheng MD Inc24411 Health Center Dr Ste 530, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (949) 951-1969
- 2 24422 Avenida de la Carlota Ste 370, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (949) 951-1969
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cheng?
Dr. Cheng has been taking care of my husband and I for several years and we have been very happy. She’s caring, compassionate and knowledgeable.
About Dr. Karen Cheng, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1518163161
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA
- Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cheng has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cheng accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cheng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cheng works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Cheng. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cheng.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cheng, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cheng appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.