Overview

Dr. Karen Chapman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They graduated from University of Virginia Health Sciences Center and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Chapman works at Karen L Chapman MD in Sarasota, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Keratitis, Eye Infections and Eyelid Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.