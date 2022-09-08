Overview

Dr. Karen Chapel, MD is a Dermatologist in Dearborn, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of MI Med Sch and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn and Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.



Dr. Chapel works at THOMAS A CHAPEL, MD in Dearborn, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Ringworm and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.