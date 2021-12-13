Dr. Callahan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karen Callahan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Karen Callahan, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Grandview Medical Center.
Dr. Callahan works at
Locations
-
1
Grayson and Associates PC2200 Lakeshore Dr Ste 150, Birmingham, AL 35209 Directions (205) 592-1000
-
2
Grayson & Associates3000 Riverchase Galleria Ste 500, Hoover, AL 35244 Directions (205) 994-8811Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Grandview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Callahan?
Dr Callahan has helped me immensely after only 2 visits. My anxiety has drastically decreased not just from medication, but from listening to her insightful comments. She adjusted my sleep meds and at last I’m getting sleep at night. I did prepare for our sessions which is essential for getting the most out of any consultation. I honestly have only positive things to say about Dr Callahan and the efficiency of her staff.
About Dr. Karen Callahan, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1154371508
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Callahan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Callahan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Callahan works at
Dr. Callahan has seen patients for Group Psychotherapy, Autism and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Callahan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Callahan. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Callahan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Callahan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Callahan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.