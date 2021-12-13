Overview

Dr. Karen Callahan, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Grandview Medical Center.



Dr. Callahan works at Grayson Associates PC in Birmingham, AL with other offices in Hoover, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Group Psychotherapy, Autism and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.