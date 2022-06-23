Overview

Dr. Karen Calabrese, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / New Jersey School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.



Dr. Calabrese works at Cooper Care Alliance Primary Care at Sewell in Sewell, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.