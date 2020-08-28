Overview

Dr. Karen Cadet-Saintilus, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Peoria, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with OSF Saint Francis Medical Center.



Dr. Cadet-Saintilus works at OSF Medical Group in Peoria, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.