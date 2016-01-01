Dr. Karen Bye, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bye is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Bye, MD
Overview
Dr. Karen Bye, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.
Locations
Hackensack U Medical Center30 Prospect Ave, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (551) 996-3186MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Karen Bye, MD
- Pediatrics
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Childrens Hospital of Buffalo
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bye accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bye has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
