Overview

Dr. Karen Burgner, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Aurora, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with Rush Copley Medical Center.



Dr. Burgner works at Dreyer Medical Clinic in Aurora, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.