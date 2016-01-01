Dr. Brudney accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Karen Brudney, MD
Overview
Dr. Karen Brudney, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Brudney works at
Locations
CUIMC/Harkness Pavilion180 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Karen Brudney, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Harlem Hospital Center
- Harlem Hospital Center
- Harlem Hospital Center
- Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Brudney works at
