Pediatrics
2.5 (17)
Call for new patient details
39 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Karen Breach, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Mint Hill, NC. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.

Dr. Breach works at University Pediatrics in Mint Hill, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Univ. Pediatrics
    10545 Blair Rd Ste 3200, Mint Hill, NC 28227 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 863-9550

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Feb 09, 2018
    Dr.Breach has been seeing my child for the past 2 years. Helped us through jaundice as a newborn, colds, and viruses, but overall my child remains in good health. At first meeting I felt rushed by Dr.Breach but after getting to know her as a doctor she has been patient with my questions and concerns over time. I've learned that doctors may not always know exactly what's going on with the child initially, but they do their best to pinpoint based on the child's given symptoms and clinical opinion.
    About Dr. Karen Breach, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 39 years of experience
    • English
    • 1114955044
    Education & Certifications

    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Breach has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Breach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Breach works at University Pediatrics in Mint Hill, NC. View the full address on Dr. Breach’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Breach. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Breach.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Breach, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Breach appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

