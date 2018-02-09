Dr. Breach has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karen Breach, MD
Dr. Karen Breach, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Mint Hill, NC. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.
Univ. Pediatrics10545 Blair Rd Ste 3200, Mint Hill, NC 28227 Directions (704) 863-9550
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr.Breach has been seeing my child for the past 2 years. Helped us through jaundice as a newborn, colds, and viruses, but overall my child remains in good health. At first meeting I felt rushed by Dr.Breach but after getting to know her as a doctor she has been patient with my questions and concerns over time. I've learned that doctors may not always know exactly what's going on with the child initially, but they do their best to pinpoint based on the child's given symptoms and clinical opinion.
- Pediatrics
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1114955044
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Pediatrics
Dr. Breach accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Breach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Breach works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Breach. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Breach.
