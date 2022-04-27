Overview

Dr. Karen Brainard, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Virginia and is affiliated with Lakewood Ranch Medical Center and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Brainard works at Bradenton East Integrated Medcn in Bradenton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.