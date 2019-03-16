Dr. Karen Boyle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boyle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Boyle, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Karen Boyle, MD is an Urology Specialist in Towson, MD. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center and University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Boyle works at
Locations
Summit Ambulatory Surgical Center LLC6535 N Charles St Ste 625, Towson, MD 21204 Directions (410) 825-5454
Hospital Affiliations
- Greater Baltimore Medical Center
- University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I had a consultation with her about damage I suffered from operations by another urologist and she was incredibly nice. She made me feel very comfortable discussing sensitive topics and was very aware of how nervous I was. She did all possible to calm me down and REALLY LISTENED to my concerns.. I had to undergo what I thought would be a very embarrassing test by one of her staff....the woman could not have been nicer or more sympathetic to my situation. I had a GREAT experience at her office.
About Dr. Karen Boyle, MD
- Urology
- English
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boyle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boyle accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boyle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boyle has seen patients for Hypogonadism, Testicular Dysfunction and Varicocele, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boyle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Boyle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boyle.
