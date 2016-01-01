Overview

Dr. Karen Bowen, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Kernersville, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center and Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center.



Dr. Bowen works at Novant Health Bariatric Solutions - Kernersville in Kernersville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.