Overview

Dr. Karen Boone, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Saint Peters, MO. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital, SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis, SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles and St. Luke's Hospital.



Dr. Boone works at Midwest ENT Center in Saint Peters, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.