Dr. Karen Bontia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bontia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Bontia, MD
Overview
Dr. Karen Bontia, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neuromuscular Medicine. They graduated from University Of The Philippines Manila, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving and Medical City Las Colinas.
Dr. Bontia works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Medical/Surgical Clinic of Irving - Neurology6750 N MacArthur Blvd Ste 250, Irving, TX 75039 Directions (972) 253-4270
-
2
North Texas Institute of Neurology & Headache5150 Warren Pkwy Bldg 8, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions (972) 403-8184Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
North Texas Institute of Neurology and Headache5425 W Spring Creek Pkwy Ste 275, Plano, TX 75024 Directions (972) 403-8184Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving
- Medical City Las Colinas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bontia?
Dr. Bontia, her associates and staff are second to nobody. Everything I needed from my initial evaluation to diagnostic work up to care are all here. Great experience from my MRI to immediate treatment for infusion on the same day.
About Dr. Karen Bontia, MD
- Neurology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Filipino
- 1871695924
Education & Certifications
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- North Shore University Hospital
- Staten Island University Hospital
- University Of The Philippines Manila, College Of Medicine
- Neuromuscular Medicine and Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bontia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bontia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bontia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bontia works at
Dr. Bontia has seen patients for Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs, Chronic Neck Pain and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bontia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bontia speaks Filipino.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Bontia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bontia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bontia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bontia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.