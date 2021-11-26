Dr. Blitz-Shabbir has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karen Blitz-Shabbir, DO
Overview
Dr. Karen Blitz-Shabbir, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Locations
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn - Multispecialty263 7th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Blitz is an excellent neurologist. She listens, is empathic, has great diagnostic skills and a wicked sense of humor. My visit was very productive. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Karen Blitz-Shabbir, DO
- Neurology
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blitz-Shabbir has seen patients for Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Multiple Sclerosis (MS), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blitz-Shabbir on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
