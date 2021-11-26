Overview

Dr. Karen Blitz-Shabbir, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Blitz-Shabbir works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn - Multispecialty in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Multiple Sclerosis (MS) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.