Overview

Dr. Karen Epperson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS.



Dr. Epperson works at Elite Patient Care in Lees Summit, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.