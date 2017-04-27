Dr. Berry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karen Berry, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Karen Berry, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY.
Dr. Berry works at
Locations
-
1
Unity Psychiatric Care-memphis1505 N 2nd St, Memphis, TN 38107 Directions (901) 791-0600
-
2
Memphis Mental Health Institute951 Court Ave, Memphis, TN 38103 Directions (901) 577-9400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Berry?
This review may not be helpful, since Dr. Berry has changed her practice and is not seeing patients (as of May 20, 2017). However, I just wanted to thank Dr. Berry for many years of help. Her assistant/nurse/staff person Andrea has assisted me with prescriptions, etc. on many occasions as well, particularly when traveling out of town. Best wishes to Dr. Berry, she will be missed by many patients.
About Dr. Karen Berry, MD
- Psychiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1770506677
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berry works at
Dr. Berry has seen patients for Impulse Control Disorders and Eating Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Berry. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.