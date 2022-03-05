Overview

Dr. Karen Bell, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Bell works at CUIMC/Neurological Institute of New York in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Dementia, Alzheimer's Disease and Vitamin B Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.