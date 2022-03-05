Dr. Karen Bell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Bell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Karen Bell, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Bell works at
Locations
-
1
CUIMC/Neurological Institute of New York710 W 168th St, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My husband and I were recommended to Dr. Bell by another Columbia Doctor (different specialty). We were very impressed with the office staff as well as Dr. Bell. She was thorough, personable and very easy to talk to. She explained everything as she went along. Would definitely recommend her and the practice.
About Dr. Karen Bell, MD
- Neurology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1164450318
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
- New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
- Harlem Hospital Center
- Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bell accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bell works at
Dr. Bell has seen patients for Dementia, Alzheimer's Disease and Vitamin B Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Bell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bell.
