Overview

Dr. Karen Bednarski, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Webster, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from ROY J LUCILLE A CARVER COLLEGE OF MEDICINE AT UNIVERSITY OF IOWA|Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Mainland, HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Bednarski works at Allergy & ENT Associates in Webster, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.