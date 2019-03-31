Overview

Dr. Karen Bates, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Ochsner University Hospital And Clinics.



Dr. Bates works at Lafayette Unvsty Hsp/Clnc in Lafayette, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.