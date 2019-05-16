Overview

Dr. Karen Bassetti, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Englewood, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Englewood Hospital, Sarasota Memorial Hospital and Shorepoint Health Venice.



Dr. Bassetti works at Lemon Bay Physicians in Englewood, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.