Dr. Karen Barasch, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Greenlawn, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Barasch works at Mount Sinai Doctors Long Island in Greenlawn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.