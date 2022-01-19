Dr. Bar-Joseph has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karen Bar-Joseph, MD
Overview
Dr. Karen Bar-Joseph, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON.
Locations
Northwest Womens Healthcare1101 Madison St Ste 1150, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions (206) 386-3400
Gme Office University of Washington1959 Ne Pacific St, Seattle, WA 98195 Directions (206) 543-3891Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bar-Joseph is knowledgeable, experienced, kind, will take every precaution necessary for a safe and healthy delivery and is a great patient advocate.
About Dr. Karen Bar-Joseph, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bar-Joseph accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bar-Joseph has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Bar-Joseph works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Bar-Joseph. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bar-Joseph.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bar-Joseph, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bar-Joseph appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.