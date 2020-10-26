Dr. Karen Baker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Baker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Karen Baker, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Savannah, GA. They graduated from University Of Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Health University Medical Center and Candler Hospital.
Dr. Baker works at
Locations
-
1
Memorial Health Physicians - Lexington Ave1101 Lexington Ave, Savannah, GA 31404 Directions (912) 299-5359Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Memorial Health University Physicians Women's Care - Islands1004 Memorial Ln Ste 500, Savannah, GA 31410 Directions (912) 319-7379Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 2:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
- Candler Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Baker?
Dr. Baker has been very helpful moving forward toward resolving my problem. Thanks to front desk staff Kesha and Mae.
About Dr. Karen Baker, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1699725242
Education & Certifications
- University of North Carolina Hospital Program
- University Of Florida College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baker has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baker works at
Dr. Baker has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Baker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.