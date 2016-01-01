Overview

Dr. Karen Babitt, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pikesville, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northwest Hospital Center.



Dr. Babitt works at Dr Eric Kraut in Pikesville, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.