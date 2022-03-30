Dr. Karen Avanesov, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Avanesov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Avanesov, DO
Dr. Karen Avanesov, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Massapequa, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Nassau University Medical Center.
Aging Gracefully Physical Therapy Svc PC5500 Merrick Rd, Massapequa, NY 11758 Directions (516) 795-3033
South Nassau Communities Hospital1 Healthy Way, Oceanside, NY 11572 Directions (516) 632-3000Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturday7:00am - 7:00pmSunday7:00am - 7:00pm
- Nassau University Medical Center
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
I had a positive experience at my first visit with Dr. Avanesov. He was attentive and thorough in his examination and took the time to review and explain my MRI results. He listened to my concerns and did not rush the visit. As an experienced RN, I found Dr. Avanesov to be professional, knowledgeable and most importantly, willing to take the time needed to allow the patient to ask questions and understand the treatment plan. I would recommend him based on my experience thus far.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Avanesov has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Avanesov accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Avanesov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Avanesov has seen patients for Herniated Disc Surgery and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Avanesov on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Avanesov. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Avanesov.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Avanesov, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Avanesov appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.