Overview

Dr. Karen Avanesov, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Massapequa, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Nassau University Medical Center.



Dr. Avanesov works at Total Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine in Massapequa, NY with other offices in Oceanside, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Herniated Disc Surgery and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.