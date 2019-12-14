Dr. Karen Aspry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aspry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Aspry, MD
Overview
Dr. Karen Aspry, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in East Greenwich, RI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.
Locations
Rhode Island Hospital1454 S County Trl, East Greenwich, RI 02818 Directions (401) 606-1100
Egp Inc1377 S County Trl, East Greenwich, RI 02818 Directions (401) 886-7590
Cardiovascular Institute950 Warren Ave Fl 2, East Providence, RI 02914 Directions (401) 606-1004
Miriam Hospital164 Summit Ave, Providence, RI 02906 Directions (401) 793-7870
Hospital Affiliations
- Rhode Island Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Asprey is a good listener and takes time to answer each question. She has a very kind manner and is so knowledgeable.
About Dr. Karen Aspry, MD
- Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aspry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aspry accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aspry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aspry has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aspry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Aspry. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aspry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aspry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aspry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.